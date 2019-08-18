LEIPSIC — Kathleen R. Schroeder, 96, of Leipsic died 9:25 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born December 27, 1922 in New Bavaria to the late Michael and Lillian (Erford) Oedy. On June 15, 1948, she married Cleo L. Schroeder and he died April 16, 2017.

Surviving are two children: Connie (Don) Dehnart of Ottawa and Marvin (Amy) Schroeder of McComb; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Schroeder of Glandorf; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Rita Oedy of Toledo.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Lynn Schroeder; 3 brothers: Erford (Salome) Oedy, infant John Oedy and Cliff Oedy; and a sister, Mary Kathryn (Ron) Evans.

Kathleen was a farmer and homemaker. She was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart New Bavaria Elementary. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and its Altar Rosary Society where she was a former officer. She was also a member of the Am vets, Putnam County and former officer, Leipsic VFW Auxiliary and a former member of the Leipsic American Legion Auxiliary. Kathleen was a huge baseball fan, especially the Detroit Tigers.

A funeral mass will begin 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Fr. William Pifher and Fr. Tom Oedy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.; and one hour prior to the funeral at the Parish Life Center on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be given to EWTN or St. Mary's Catholic Church.

