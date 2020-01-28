BLUFFTON — Kathleen M. Sehlhorst, 61, passed away January 28, 2020 at her residence. Kathy was born June 7, 1958 in Bluffton to James and Ursula (Nussbaum) Alt. On September 9, 1977 she married Chuck Sehlhorst who survives.

Kathy worked as a secretary at the Ohio Northern University - College of Pharmacy and at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Kathy loved to garden and spend time with her family. She was a graduate of the Ohio State Beauty Academy and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Survivors also include her mother, Ursula Alt of Bluffton; three children, Adrienne (Mark) Dearwester of Bellefontaine, Benjamin (Beth) Sehlhorst of Bluffton, Christopher (Mary) Sehlhorst of Bluffton; nine grandchildren, Landon, Kevin and Bryce Sehlhorst, Charles, Henry, Joanna Sehlhorst, Olivia, Matthew and Naomi Dearwester; three brothers, Jeff (Deb) Alt of Lima, Jerome (Sheila) Alt of Kansas, Ohio, Joseph (Tina) Alt of Pandora; two sisters, Elizabeth (Jim) Yarger and Jennifer (Jason) Swartzlander both of Bluffton; and her Little Sisters, Ashtyon and McKailey Bermudas of Columbus Grove.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, James Alt.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Father John McCoughlin officiating. Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Ohio Food Bank or Big Brother/Big Sisters.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.