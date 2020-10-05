Kathleen Sellhorst

COLUMBUS GROVE — Kathleen "Kathie" S Selhorst, 76, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Rita's Ambulatory Care, Glandorf, Ohio. She was born January 3, 1944, Lima, Ohio to Donald and Alice (Schafer) Hughes. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives at The Meadows of Ottawa.

On October 14, 1967, she married Thomas C. Selhorst and he survives near Columbus Grove.

Kathie is survived by her son, Matt (Michelle) Selhorst; her daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Basinger; 8 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Hughes, Jr. and Mike Hughes, and one sister, Pam (Jim) Maag.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father in-law, Rudy and Nettie Selhorst and her sister in-law, Phyllis Hughes.

Kathie was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1962. She had worked for Krogers, Lima, Home Town Nursing Home, Ottawa, Grove Dairy Whip, and the West End Tavern, Columbus Grove. She was a member of the Vaughnsville United Methodist Church. Kathie enjoyed playing softball, bowling and working jigsaw puzzles. She especially loved watching her grandchildren's sporting events and spoiling them!

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Tom Brown and Mary Ellen Bogart will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. In regards to COVID 19, the family is asking that you please wear a mask during visitation and the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (C.A.P.), P. O. Box 165, Glandorf, Ohio 45848.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.