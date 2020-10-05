1/1
Kathleen Sellhorst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Kathleen "Kathie" S Selhorst, 76, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Rita's Ambulatory Care, Glandorf, Ohio. She was born January 3, 1944, Lima, Ohio to Donald and Alice (Schafer) Hughes. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives at The Meadows of Ottawa.

On October 14, 1967, she married Thomas C. Selhorst and he survives near Columbus Grove.

Kathie is survived by her son, Matt (Michelle) Selhorst; her daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Basinger; 8 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Hughes, Jr. and Mike Hughes, and one sister, Pam (Jim) Maag.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father in-law, Rudy and Nettie Selhorst and her sister in-law, Phyllis Hughes.

Kathie was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1962. She had worked for Krogers, Lima, Home Town Nursing Home, Ottawa, Grove Dairy Whip, and the West End Tavern, Columbus Grove. She was a member of the Vaughnsville United Methodist Church. Kathie enjoyed playing softball, bowling and working jigsaw puzzles. She especially loved watching her grandchildren's sporting events and spoiling them!

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Tom Brown and Mary Ellen Bogart will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. In regards to COVID 19, the family is asking that you please wear a mask during visitation and the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (C.A.P.), P. O. Box 165, Glandorf, Ohio 45848.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved