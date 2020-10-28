OTTAWA — Kathleen A. "Katie" Wischmeyer, 86, of Ottawa died 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born December 5, 1933 in Lima to the late Winfield and Margaret (Burger) O'Neill Sr. On August 18, 1954 she married Ralph E. Wischmeyer, who preceded her in death August 6, 2014.

Katie is survived by her children: Dennis Wischmeyer of Mt. Sterling, Tom (Judy) Wischmeyer of Ottawa, Lois Kahle of Pandora, Joe (Carol) Wischmeyer, Jan (Jeff) Fuetter and Nancy (John) Schaub, all of Ottawa; 23 grandchildren: Crystal Wischmeyer, Russell Wischmeyer, John Wischmeyer, Brian (Kim) Wischmeyer, Mark (Chelsea) Wischmeyer, Scott (Jessica) Wischmeyer, Michelle (Justin) Duling, Kayla (Luke) Warnecke, Travis Kahle, Matt Kahle, Rachel (Matt) Gillett, Sarah (Jake) Niese, Lisa (Doug) Karhoff, Lynn (Andy) Moore, Mary (David) Burgei, Kevin Wischmeyer, Winston Fuetter, Alex (Joanna) Fuetter, Isaac Fuetter, Katie Fuetter, John Schaub III, Luke Schaub, and Ben Schaub; great-grandchildren: Cory Avery, Ryan Avery, Sadie Wischmeyer, Graham Wischmeyer, Ella Wischmeyer, Lillian Wischmeyer, Sam Wischmeyer, Autumn Wischmeyer, Charlie Wischmeyer, Walker Duling, Sawyer Duling, Loretta Duling, Grayson Niese, Savannah Niese, Emmett Karhoff, Daniel Karhoff, Claire Karhoff, Rosalie Karhoff and Aldrik Burgei; two sisters: Jane (Barney) Altman of Delphos and Sheila Bohn of Lima; and a sister-in-law: Betsy O'Neill of Kettering.

She is preceded in death by 3 infant sons, an infant daughter; son-in-law: Tim Kahle; brother: Winfield O'Neill Jr. and a brother-in-law: Paul Bohn.

Katie was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Katie was a graduate of Delphos St. John High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and it's Rosary Altar. Katie was a 4-H advisor and a member of the Republican Women's Club.

Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A private visitation will be held at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. In keeping within the social distancing guidelines masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to PHAALS, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com