LIMA — Kathren Ann (Nichols) Long, 62, of Lima passed away 11:31 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence in Lima. She was born on November 9, 1957 to the late Hargis and Polly (Keaton) Nichols. She married Donald Long on October 3, 1987 and he passed away April 21, 2009.

Kathren had been employed with Meto Kote for many years. She loved camping and being with her family. She had been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 199 and the Orioles 173.

Her survivors include her siblings, Eddie Lee (Dorothy) Nichols, Forest "Woody" (Linda) Nichols, George (Doug) Nichols, David (Geraldine) Nichols, Wayne (Greta) Nichols, Randy Nichols and Martin Nichols all of Lima. She had been preceded in death by the following siblings, Glisten Rhine, Kelly Nichols, R.C. Nichols, Carl Nichols, Casper Nichols and Anna Marie Nichols-Bailey.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The staff of Hanneman-Siferd Funeral are honored to serve the Nichols-Long family in their time of need. Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.