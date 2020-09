ST. MARYS — Kathryn Ann Dorsten, 91, died Friday, Sept. 4, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of life services, officiated by Fr. Sean Wilson, will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Miller Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.