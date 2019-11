DESHLER — Kathryn Ann Wright, 80, of Deshler died Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

She was born in Spencerville, Ohio to Roy Kenneth and Kathryn (Zuber) Beamand. She married H. Gene Wright on November 22, 1961.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, H. Gene Wright, and her parents.

She is survived by children, Kathryn "Katy" (Leon) Graham-Jordan, Findlay; Gena (Bob) Colton, Perrysburg; Allan (Christie) Wright, Deshler; Ken (Coleen) Wright, McComb; sister, Royetta (Larry) Otto. Her pride and joy were her 4 grandchildren, Kelsey (Tyler) Brodman, Chase (Hope) Wright, Emily and Luke Wright; and her great-grand daughter Elliott Logan Brodman.

Services are 11:00 a.m., Monday at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Deshler.

Visitation is Sunday, December 1st, from 2-6 p.m. at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Memorials are suggested to New Beginnings UM Church or Bridge Hospice.

