LIMA — Kathryn "Kítty" Ayers, 75, passed away after a four year battle with cancer at 3:55 pm, October 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born November 24, 1943 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, to Willard and Marie (Prihoda) Zoellner who preceded her in death. On July 15, 1977 she married Thomas A. Ayers who survives in Lima.

She retired from Shawnee Middle School in 2010 after 37 years of service as a math and algebra teacher. She previously had been a middle school teacher in Eugene, Oregon. She received her Bachelor Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and her Master of Science Degree from the University of Oregon. She was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, Ohio Council Teachers of Mathematics, National Council Teachers of Mathematics, for over 25 years she was a coach for "Mathcounts", Shawnee Country Club, and Ohio Northern University Women. She loved playing Bridge. She loved to travel and was greatly involved with her grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, Michael (Pam) Ayers of Lima, Bill (Joanna) Ayers of Las Vegas, NV; 6 Grandchildren - Kayleigh (Tyler) McDowell, Emmilee Ayers, Annie Ayers, Laura Ayers, Rachel Ayers, Matthew Ayers; 5 Great-Grandchildren - Aubrie Eggerton, Ethan Eggerton, Lilliana McDowell, Zoey McDowell, Jaxon McDowell; 3 Brothers, John (Tami) Zoellner, Pete (Jackie) Zoellner, Robert (Barbara) Zoellner; 2 Sisters, Ruth Gawlikoski, Mary (John Kins) Kier.

She was preceded in death by: a Brother-in-law, Buba Gawlikoski.

Following the 11:00 a.m. Mass, a Memorial Service will be conducted at St. Gerard Catholic Church on her birthday, Sunday, November 24, 2019. A "Celebration of Life" will follow at Shawnee Country Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima or the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Kitty's remains will be buried next to her parents' graves at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Stratford, Wisconsin, in the spring of 2020.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.