LIMA — Kathryn "Katy" A. Garling, 74, passed away March 6, 2020, at 4:37 pm, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Katy was born February 13, 1946 in Lima, OH, to Eugene and Margaret (Dempsey) Garling who both preceded her in death.

Katy graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1964. She was a member at St. Rose Catholic Church. Kathryn worked at WLIO in the accounting department and retired after forty years of service.

Katy is survived by her siblings, William "Bill Garling of Lima, OH, Betsy (Charles) Birtle of Huntsville, OH, Mary (Curtis) Griffin of Cairo, OH, nieces and nephews, Ryan Garling of Denver, CO, Tyler (Cassandra) Griffin of Virginia Beach, VA, Chris Ramsdell of DeGrafl, OH, Elizabeth (Ben) Gordon of Lima, OH.

She is preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" (Linda) Garling.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Father Kent Kaufman to officiate the service. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807 or St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N West Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

