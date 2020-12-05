1/
Kathryn Wetzel
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Kathryn Wetzel, 66, passed away after a short battle with cancer at 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Kathryn was born on December 4, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Mary (Hotz) Mitchell. On May 14, 1977 she married John F. Wetzel III, who survives in Lima.

Kathryn graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1972. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Indian Lake, Ohio and a past member of NOAHA. She had a love for horses all of her life. She worked for over 20 years at P& J, Milcore, and Dana Corporation. She also worked with helping the mentally handicapped in multiple counties.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her brother, James (Carol) Mitchell; two nephews: Steven & Kevin; niece, Lori; and many other relatives. She is also survived by Greg, Mary and Ashley who are Kathy's special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irene Mitchell.

Services to be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved