LIMA — Kathryn Wetzel, 66, passed away after a short battle with cancer at 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Kathryn was born on December 4, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Mary (Hotz) Mitchell. On May 14, 1977 she married John F. Wetzel III, who survives in Lima.

Kathryn graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1972. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Indian Lake, Ohio and a past member of NOAHA. She had a love for horses all of her life. She worked for over 20 years at P& J, Milcore, and Dana Corporation. She also worked with helping the mentally handicapped in multiple counties.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her brother, James (Carol) Mitchell; two nephews: Steven & Kevin; niece, Lori; and many other relatives. She is also survived by Greg, Mary and Ashley who are Kathy's special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irene Mitchell.

Services to be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.