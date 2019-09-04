LIMA — Ms. Kathy Suzanne Jordan, age 68, passed from this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at approximately 10:26 a.m. at her residence in Ft.Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on May 27, 1951 in Columbia, South Carolina to the union Willie and Josephine (Smith) Jeffers both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Jordan retired from General Motors Corporation after 34 years of service. She was a member of South Park Baptist Church. U.A.W. Local 2209, "Just Us Girls Church Club", YMCA of Ft. Wayne and was an Allen County Indiana Foster Parent. She loved singing, shopping, fishing, the Chicago Bears and traveling. But first and foremost, she loved her family unconditionally.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Kitren Pearson of Lima. 3 daughters; Jacqueline Wells, Tinika Pearson and Nekosha Pearson all of Ft Wayne, IN. 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. 6 brothers; Willie Johnson (Annie Ruth), Billy Jeffers (Chloe), Bobby Jeffers, Joey Jeffers (Jammie), Gregory Johnson (Gail) and Michael Johnson Rosie) all of Lima. 4 sisters; Jacqueline Barnett and Carrie West (Thomas) both of Columbus, OH. Gale Jeffers (James Lipkins) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Sheila Johnson of Detroit, MI.

She was preceded in death by a brother; Ralph Tim Jeffers. 2 sisters; Norman Jean Johnson and Tina Johnson.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Lipkins, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

