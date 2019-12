VAN WERT — Kathy Ann Sink "Gertie", 69, died at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. The Rev. Chris Farmer will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.