LIMA — Kathy Lynn Spellman, age 65, passed from this life peacefully on April 1, 2019 at her home in Florida following a brief, but valiant battle with cancer.

Kathy is the daughter of John (deceased) and Nancy Spellman of Lima. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Verda Spellman and Reuben and Marjorie Runyon.

Kathy had recently retired after 20+ dedicated years as office manager for attorney Robert L. Tankel in Dunedin, FL. She formerly worked at the General Dynamics Tank Plant in Lima. Kathy was a volunteer wheelchair escort at the Palm Harbor Veterans Affairs clinic and a member of her local Fraternal Order of Eagles. Kathy's greatest joy in life was her family. She was an avid pet lover who enjoyed walks along the local beach and meeting new people.

Kathy is survived by her daughter Sara Spellman and grandchildren Jaeden and Samyah Spellman of Palm Harbor, FL; and siblings Kurt Spellman, Diana Spellman, Beth Spellman of Lima and Lisa Spellman of Houston, TX.

Visitation at Curlew Hills Funeral Home in Palm Harbor will begin April 13 at 9:30 am with a service at 10:30 am and followed by a committal service at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. A Gathering of Remembrance for family and friends will be held in Lima at a later date.