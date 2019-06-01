LIMA — Kay Irene (Stettler) Daniels, 79 of Lima, passed away May 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Kay was born November 5, 1939 in Lima, to Merton and Beulah (Gossard) Stettler, who preceded her in death. On April 8, 1961, she married Edward E. Daniels, who survives her.

Kay was a 1957 graduate of Harrod High School and was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and loved to work in the yard. Kay enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her family and friends. She loved yellow roses, but most of all, she loved the ministry.

In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Bill) Crites of New Bremen and Jennifer Slife of Waynesfield; grandson, Ian Crites; brother, Mel (Barb) Stettler; her adopted family, Rita Campbell and her 3 children and 6 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Kachelries; sisters-in-law, Goldie (Gerald) Wisher and Betty Daniels; brother-in-law, Terry (Carla) Daniels; sister-in-law, Patricia Makar and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Stettler sister-in-law, Marge Kachelries and brother-in-law, Freedus Daniels.

The Daniels family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at Kingdom Hall.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 703 W. Bluelick Rd., Lima, OH 45801.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses or Putnam County Hospice.

