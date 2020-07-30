1/1
Kay Nartker
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
CRIDERSVILLE — Kay Marlene Nartker, 77, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Cridersville Health Care Center.

Kay was born on August 31, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Wilbur and Gladys Marie (Fee) Leppla. She was a graduate of Elida High School and a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons: Todd Morris, Scott (Linda) Morris and Craig (Carolyn) Morris; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael (Sheila) Leppla of Elyria, OH.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Burial
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
