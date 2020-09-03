SPENCERVILLE — Delores Kay Patrick, 76, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 10:13 PM Wednesday in the Riverside Methodist Medical Center in Columbus following a short illness.

She was born August 13, 1944 in Allen County, a daughter of the late Raymond and Delores Viola Gaberdiel McBride. On October 5, 1962 she married Dick Patrick, who survives, along with three children, Rick (Amy Guip) Patrick of Orlando, FL., Janie (Scott) Bechdolt and Daniele (Brian) Hurst, both of Elida; grandchildren Bella and Roman Patrick, Amanda (Blake) King, Dakota (Courtney) Bechdolt, Chloe (Jared) Fleagle, Canyon Bechdolt, Mia (Jason) Mathews, Carson Hurst, Kavan Hurst and Lyla Hurst; two great grandchildren, Cayman King and Stella King, who knew her as grandma "Kay Kay".

Also surviving are her siblings, Gary (Wilma) McBride, Robert (Jill) McBride, Susan (Jim) Dimond, and Brice "Bill" McBride and her sisters-in-law; Marge McBride and Janice McBride.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Larry McBride and Jim McBride and her beloved Grandparents, Brice and Lydia McBride.

Kay was a 1962 graduate of Spencerville High School, where she was very active as a cheerleader and in band, and then graduated from the Ohio State Beauty Academy in Lima. She was a beautician over 50 years operating Kay's Beauty Salon and later in life working at nursing homes in Spencerville, Van Wert and Lima.

She was an active member of the Agape Fellowship Church near Spencerville. She enjoyed socializing with her family and friends and was a great cook and baker and did crocheting and knitting in her "spare" time.

Private family services will be held Saturday morning in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Dan Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, Northeast of Spencerville. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or to the Agape Church. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com