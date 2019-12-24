LIMA — Ke`Vonta La`Rome De`Quell Cowan, 21 of Lima, passed from this life December 17, 2019. Ke`Vonta was born September 27, 1998 in Lima to Faleshia Cowan, who survives him in Lima. Ke`Vonta attended Lima Senior High School. He was an avid Michigan Football fan and he loved listening to music and money. Ke`Vonta enjoyed playing video games, basketball and football. He never turned down a cheeseburger and fries and he loved driving cars and spending time with his friends and family, especially his girlfriend. In addition to his mother, Ke`Vonta is survived by his girlfriend, Jayleh Dunford; siblings, Shamprie Gibson, Khreeman (Chyna) Cowan, Shyquavious (Leana) Gibson, Tre`Von Savage, Jerome Godsey, Courtney Godsey and RaeKwon Godsey; maternal grandmother, Rosemary Cowan; nieces, Kylah Gibson, Tamera Savage, Tamryn Savage, Araeya Godsey and Aniyah Godsey; nephews, Khreeman Cowan, Jr., Tre`Von Savage, Jr., Shottuan Galloway and Carson Godsey; uncles, Kevin Grant, Winfred Cowan, Michael Wilkerson, Cory Cowan and Troy Cowan; aunts, Amber Howard and Falana Cowan; many cousins, including, Neponia Howard and Za'Monte Grant and his close friends, Marvin Bridges, Martell Bridges, Ja`un Bevis, Norris Bevis, III, Diante West and Kyene Durr. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Winfred Cowan. Home Going Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Shyquavious Gibson to officiate the service. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM & with family present from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Repast will be at the American Legion on 711 S. Shore Dr., Lima, OH 45804. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.