LIMA — Keith R. Bolyard Sr., age 99, passed away January 2, 2020, at 12:30 pm, at The Springs of Lima.

Keith was born June 28, 1920, in Aurora West Virginia, to Raymond and Alta (Teets) Bolyard, both of whom preceded him in death. On May 3, 1946, in Cumberland, Md. he married Meredith (Wilhelm) Bolyard who survives in Lima.

Keith served our country as a member of the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1982 as a member of UAW 1219. He was a lifetime member of The American Legion Post 516 in Columbus Grove, also a member of the Oddfellows and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church. Some of his favorite hobbies were gardening and woodworking. He loved his home state of West Virginia and was an avid fan of West Virginia University sports teams. Ultimately, Keith loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Spouse, Meredith Bolyard; Sons, Keith (Nancy) Bolyard Jr., Columbus Grove, Gary (Julie) Bolyard, Bellefontaine, and Robert Kevin Bolyard, Burlington, VT.; daughter, Ruth (Bob) Mowery, Lima; brother, Doyle (Arlene) Bolyard; grandchildren, Wes (Beth) Bolyard, Bret Bolyard, Matt Bolyard, Scot (Amanda) Bolyard, Kristin (David) Dixon, and Karin (Sam) Dance; as well as great-grandchildren, Nate Bolyard, Ben Bolyard, Carter Bolyard, Cara Bolyard, Maya Bolyard, Addy Bolyard, and Isabelle Dixon. Sisters-in-law Joyce Bolyard and Joan Bolyard

Preceded in death by: parents, Raymond Bolyard and Alta Bolyard; as well as siblings, Kent Bolyard, Lowell (Joyce) Bolyard, Larry (Joan) Bolyard, Marvin Bolyard, and Ruth (Clifton) Christman.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place during the previous evening from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Pastor Ted Bible will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com