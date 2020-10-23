LIMA — Keith Allen Hardesty, 45, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at 3:41 p.m., at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Keith was born November 26, 1974 in Lima, to Steve Hardesty, who survives in Bluffton, and Evelyn (Ball) Bowers, who survives in Lima.

He worked at Hancock County Tire for many years where he worked hard and made many lasting friendships. He greatly enjoyed going to the Cairo Gun Club when he was able. Fishing was one of his greatest passions. There were few things that brought him more joy than being out in nature with his line in the water. He loved to play darts, and was a major fan of NASCAR, University of Michigan football, and the Miami Dolphins. Above all else, Keith loved to spend time with his family. He especially loved to spend time with his daughter, Brylee and his siblings, Susan and Anthony, with whom he was so close. He was an exceptional man, and he will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: parents, Steven Hardesty and Evelyn (Ball) Bowers; girlfriend, Michelle Mead; daughter, Brylee Hardesty; siblings, Susan Hardesty, Anthony Hardesty, Melissa (Mike) Lane, and Benjamin (Amy) Swaney; step-children, Nichelle, Katlynn, and Matthew; five step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, beloved canine companion, Autumn; as well as best friends Kelly, Chad, and too many other dear friends to name.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Tanjie Swaney (d) and Anjie Swaney (d).

Services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel.

Charlotte Hefner will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery following the service.

Visitation take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.