LIMA — Keith Alan Roney, 69, of Lima, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. in his residence.

Keith was born Apr. 21, 1950 in Lima, to Ted and Edith (Cardone) Roney who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his siblings: Joyce (Roger) Hiles of Marysville, Linda (Stan) Merkle and Dennis (Lisa) Roney both of Lima, Lisa (Randy) Harrison of London and Nadene (Alan) Bruns of Lima, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a 1968 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and attended Lima Technical College. He served two tours in Viet Nam with the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post 96 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1275. He was a self-employed contractor.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation. Funeral Home. His funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday with a memorial service by V.F.W. Post 1275. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery with military rites by V.F.W. Post 1275 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

