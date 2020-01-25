LIMA — Keith Richard Shuster, 87 of Lima, passed away January 23, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Keith was born April 26, 1932 in Napoleon, to George and Florence (Miller) Shuster, who preceded him in death. In 1952 he married Margaret (O'Day) Shuster, who preceded him in death in 2007. Keith was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He worked as a factory worker for many years until he retired from Dana Corp. Keith was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and he loved spending time with his family, especially his dog, Lucy. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya L. (Douglas) Shafner; Son, Steven Shuster; daugher-in-law, Patti Shuster-Robison and his granddaughter, Heather (Jeff) Shuster-Borman. Keith is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Shuster; daugher-in-law, Sherri Shuster; brother, Ronald Shuster and his sisters, JoAnn Shuster-Capossela and Georgene Shuster-Wiggins. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.