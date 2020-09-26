Keith Siefer

COLUMBUS GROVE — Keith 'Tink' Siefer, 67, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born to the late Harry T. and Helen C. Michel Siefer.

He worked at Sylvania/Philips in Ottawa. He loved watching college and professional football, the Michigan Wolverines and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed grilling and sharing harvest from his garden.

Survivors include brothers Norbert (Mary Kay) Siefer, Greg Siefer, sisters Jean Barnes, Betty (Marvin) Ross, Barb Alexander, Mary Bishop, and Rose (Ed) Sowers and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers LeRoy (Buck) Siefer and Gerald (Buck) Siefer, sister Marilyn Coomes, and three brothers-in-law, Carl Raymond, Bill Coomes and Ed Alexander.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date with Interment at St. Anthony Cemetery in Columbus Grove. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to a hospice organization or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.