LIMA — Kelli Sue Mayer, age 55 of Lima, passed away on Easter Sunday April 12th, after a battle with cancer. Easter is a time when we are reminded that we will see each other again. She was born on June 10th 1964 to Charles and Dixie (Brandyberry) Mayer who preceded her in death, Charlie very recently.

She graduated from Shawnee High School & Apollo Career Center and went on to get a cosmetology degree in the state of Georgia in 1986. Kelli had been a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She had lived in Georgia, Texas, Idaho, Arizona and Kentucky before returning to Lima 12 years ago to be with family and friends.

Survivors include brother Russ Mayer of Lima, sister Becky (Matt) Andros of Chandler, AZ, brother Nick Mayer of Lima, sister Luann (Steve) Crane, sister Lois Mayer, brother Steve Mayer, brother Scott (Kelley) Mayer and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a kind, loving soul and will be missed by many. The family will have a celebration of Kelli's life in May or June when the world is able to allow larger gatherings again.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.