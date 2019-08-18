KALIDA — Kelly L. Cramer Miller, 38, of Kalida died at 1:49 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima. She was born June 19, 1981 in St. Mary's to Rex and Denise (Gehr) Cramer and they survive in Spencerville. On November 1, 2008 she married Brad Miller and he survives in Kalida. Also surviving are a daughter: Avery Miller and a son: Harrison Miller both at home; two sisters: Lynn (Ben) Schiffler of Lima, Rebecca (Joe) Hoover of Lima and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Bob and Cyndy Miller of Kalida, sisters in law Laura (Carl) Carl Sizemore of Xenia, Lindley Miller of Centerville.

Kelly was the owner & operator of Ambiance Hair Studio of Lima. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida; a 2000 graduate of Spencerville High School; a 2001 Graduate of Ohio State Beauty Academy, Lima. She was a wonderful cook and often baked together with her daughter, Avery. She was a spectacular decorator and loved children.

A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and 9:00 A.M to 10:00 A.M. Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL Home, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the Miller Children's education foundation.

