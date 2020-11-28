1/1
Ken Davies
VAN WERT — Ken A. Davies, 53, of Van Wert died at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at Van Wert Health.

He was born on June 5, 1967, in Lima, Ohio the son of the late Rees O. Davies and Diane (Harrison) Davies who survives in Van Wert.

Besides his mother, survivors include two sisters, Kay Lynne Baker of St. Mary's and Kris (Dallas) Welker of Van Wert; a brother, Kevin Davies of Van Wert; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dog Sheba; and many friends.

Ken was a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School. He was employed at Stewart Sales Group of Fort Wayne and previously worked at Findlay Industries.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours are 11:00 a.m., Wednesday until time of service.

Preferred memorials are to the Van Wert Humane Society Building Fund.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-6385
