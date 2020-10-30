1/1
Kenneth Altstaetter
COLUMBUS GROVE — Kenneth E. "Kenny" Altstaetter, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:05 a.m. at the Meadows of Ottawa.

He was born March 18, 1937, in Cairo, Ohio, to Clarence F. and Pauline (Leatherman) Altstaetter both deceased.

On April 16, 1955, at the Cairo United Methodist Church he married Gloria J. Bradford who preceded him in death.

Kenny attended Cairo Elementary and Jr. High School and graduated from Columbus Grove High School, class of 1955. He was a member of the CG Christian Church. Kenny retired from Roundy's, formerly Scot Lad Foods, after 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, caring for the swimming pool, and helping Bob Brubaker Sr. and Herb Carpenter with Little League Baseball in the past years. Kenny was a "Big Fan" of Columbus Grove Football and Coaches Corner on Thursday night (especially during the 2003 Season, 15-0 and State Champs!). Kenny was an avid Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Indians, Browns Fan. He was co-owner of Dunbar-Altstaetter Plastering, Columbus Grove.

The family would like to thank the Meadows of Ottawa Staff for their kind and loving care that they always provided for our Dad during his 3-years residency. In addition, Putnam County Hospice, thank you for being there for Kenny during the final days. Your care for him was wonderful and very comforting.

Kenny is survived by four sons: Kevin Altstaetter, Kent (Pam) Altstaetter, Craig (Laurie Art) Altstaetter, and Carey Altstaetter. One sister Sharon (John) Schindler. Six grandchildren: Kyle Altstaetter, Eric (Christy) Altstaetter, Krystle (Jeris Small) Altstaetter. Alex (Brittany) Altstaetter, Logan Altstaetter, and Sadie Altstaetter. One brother-in-law James Bradford.

Kenny was preceded in death by four sisters in law: Sylvia (Jim) Hayden, Jackie Martz, Janet (Ed) Bracy, and Terry Bradford.

A private family service will be held at Columbus Grove Christian Church in Columbus Grove, Ohio, with Pastor Geoffrey Eubank officiating. Burial will be at Altstaetter Cemetery near Cairo, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to CG Christian Church, 105 S Broadway, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Share condolences or a memory at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
