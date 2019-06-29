LIMA — Kenneth A. Carpenter, age 71, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at The James Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on February 24, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to Harold "Ted" and Audrey "Dolly" Carpenter, they both preceded him in death.

He had been married to Judith A. Makley, who survives.

Ken was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School and furthered his education at Bowling Green State University. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam. Ken was also the co-owner of Mattress Mart, Lima, Ohio. Ken "The Ultimate Gambler" enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas and spending time with his family and friends. Ken was a fighter through it all, and he never gave up.

Ken is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Ray) Thompson and Renee Carpenter; one brother, Gary (Shannon) Carpenter; one sister, `Victoria (Mike) Hoenie; one sister-in-law, Lynda Carpenter; and one grandchild, Elliana Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Carpenter.

Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Hospital, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.

