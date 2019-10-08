BLUFFTON — Kenneth S. Early, 60, of Glouster, Ohio and formerly of Bluffton passed away October 6, 2019 at his residence. Kenneth was born December 4, 1958 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Floyd and Mildred (Ridenour) Early.

Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Bath High School and the Ohio State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture engineering. He worked as an inspector for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and also loved farming. Kenneth enjoyed photography especially with his family. He enjoyed his family history, agricultural history, research, visiting museums, and collecting family heirlooms and antiques.

Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Amy) Early, Jr. of Daytona Beach, Florida, Matthew Early of Athens, Ohio; a daughter, Edna Early of Arizona; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda K. Early of Columbus Grove and Nancy (Mark Halsey) Jones of Lake Station, Indiana.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 4950 N. Thayer Road, Lima. Pastor John Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Lewis Grove Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercer County Historical Museum, 130 E. Market Street, Celina, Ohio 45822.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.