LIMA — Kenneth A. "Kenny" Elwood, age 68, was called into the presence of the Lord at 3:24 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Kenny was born January 3, 1951 in Lima, OH, to the late George and Elizabeth (Bicknell) Elwood. On February 17, 1987 he married Caroline "Carol" (Stevens) Elwood who survives in Lima.

Kenny was a graduate of Bath High School. He worked several years at Metokote and retired as owner and operator of K and K Tree Services. Kenny was a member of the Lima Missionary Baptist Church, VFW Post # 3740, Ottoville, Ohio, Sager Lodge #513 Free and Accepted Masons, LaFayette, Ohio and Kenny proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Caroline "Carol" Elwood of Lima; seven children, Keri (William) Carpenter of Lima, Scott Goonan of Lima, Douglas Adams of Lima, Dale Adams of Lima, Dennis (Annette) Phalen of Lima, Vickie S. (Charles) McClurg of Lima and Melinda (Scott) Blachowski of Columbus; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a sister, Debbie (Jim) Gross of Lima.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Elwood and Thomas Elwood.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Denny Hunter will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW #1275 and the United States Army.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans S.O.S. Project 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45806.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.