FINDLAY — Kenneth A. Gossard, 81, of Findlay, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on July 8, 1938 in Hancock County to the late Myrel and Roxie (King) Gossard.

Kenneth married Barbara Lowery on December 22, 1989 and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his sons; Kenneth R. Gossard of Findlay, Kevin (Sharon Van Heck) Gossard of Arlington, daughters; Joy (Skip) Burleson of Lima, Teresa (Kevin McCurdy) Leigh of Coshocton and Melissa Prater of Alger. Kenneth is also survived by brothers; Paul Gossard of Bluffton, Carroll (Edna) Gossard of Findlay, grandchildren; Amber Gossard, Steven (Rachel) Burleson, Jayme (Robert) Gossard-Saine, Adrienne Gossard, Mark (Melissa) Burleson, Brandi (Roy) Burroughs, Jessica (Shawn) Spicer, Kevin Gossard II, Gregory (Christina) Burleson, Karolyn Gossard, Emily Gossard, Eland (Britney Rodgers) Leigh, and Braeden Leigh; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis Gossard, Roger Gossard, Earl Eugene Gossard, son Kristopher Gossard and infant twin sons; Keith and Karl Gossard, and sisters; Donna Klingler and Mary Margaret Gossard.

Kenneth retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 37 years. He enjoyed wintering in Florida, playing cards and hosting coffee for friends in his "Garden Café" in his Frostproof, FL home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.