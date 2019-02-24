LIMA — Kenneth Eugene Haugh, Jr., 60, of Lima, died at 7:40 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Systems. He was born June 24, 1958 in Watertown, NY, the son of Kenneth Eugene and Mary Ellen (Kave) Haugh, Sr., whom are both deceased. On December 31, 1977, he married Cathy Ann Hummell who survives.

Also surviving are: his daughter, Jamie Rose of Lima; grandchildren, Maurice Anthony Rose, Jr. and Makayla Renee Rose; his great-granddaughter, Brielle Kylynn Mundy; and his siblings, Sheryl Harper, William Haugh and Keven Haugh.

Mr. Haugh was a mechanic and a carpenter. He received an honorable discharge from the Army National Guard in 1982.

There will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

