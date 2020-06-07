SPENCERVILLE — Kenneth R. "Kenny" Huff, 78, of Spencerville, passed away at 4:25 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor following a short illness.

He was born February 22, 1942 in Pippas Passes, Ky, a son of the late Lark and Hattie Tripplet Huff. On May 31, 1963 he married Judith J. Scherer, who died August 19, 2014.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann "Trish" Wilgus and granddaughter Miranda Marie Kill and great grandson, Eienn M. Kill, all of Spencerville; and his brothers, Robert Huff of St. Marys and Larry Huff of Pippas Passes, Ky. and sister-in-law, Clair Huff of St. Marys.

Preceding him in death are his son Andrew Lark Huff, son-in-law William "Bill" Wilgus and brother Cletus Huff.

He had been employed at the Ohio Decorative Products and the Hayes/Albion-Trim Trends Companies in Spencerville along with operating his auto repair business at his home. He loved antique cars and restoring them

Funeral services will be at Noon Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Charles H. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 in mind with Social Distancing and face masks, visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM Tuesday and after 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assn. or to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com