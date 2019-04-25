LIMA — Rev. Kenneth Wayne Kelley, age 57, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:57 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on August 17, 1961 in Florence, AL to the union of William Granville and Rosa Lee (McClain) Kelley. both parents preceded him in death.

On August 3, 2013 he was united in holy matrimony to Rev. Stephanie J. (Ransom) Kelley who survives in Lima.

Rev. Kelley was an Associate Minister at Payne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kenton, Ohio. His home church was Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Florence, AL. He worked at Applebee's on Elida Road and also part-time at the YMCA

Besides his loving wife Stephanie, he leaves to cherish his precious memory a step-son; Stephan Upshaw of Reynoldsburg, OH and a step-daughter; Tiffany Upshaw of Lima. 4 grandchildren. 3 brothers; Ernest Davis, Edward Davis and Walter Davis all of Florence, AL. 6 sisters; Francis Davis, Sandra Anderson, Janice Andrews, Rosa Scott (Byron) and Rhoda Evans (Robert) all of Florence, AL. Brenda Gatewood of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Arthur Davis and Frank Davis. 2 sisters; Donna Davis and Shirley Goodloe.

Home Going Services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church with Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating and Rev. Stephanie Ransom-Kelley, eulogizing.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

