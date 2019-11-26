GLANDORF — Kenneth A. Kleman, 63 of Glandorf died at 4:12 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 10, 1956 in Glandorf to the late John and Alice (Schumaker) Kleman. On August 14, 1976, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Maenle who survives in Glandorf.

Survivors also include 5 children, Nancy (Todd) Carr of Ottawa, Joseph (Brittany Halterman) Kleman of Raleigh, NC, Kevin (Rachel) Kleman of Ottawa, Diane (Brian) Kleman of Cloverdale, and Amy "Goo" Kleman of Ottawa; 9 grandchildren; and a sister, Marge Rosselit of Ottawa. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Tim, Dale, and Louie Kleman, and Gary Jerwers; and a sister, Marilyn Hughes.

Kenneth retired from the Putnam County Garage, formerly owned the Red Top Tents and Kleman Shoe Repair, and formerly worked at The Putnam County Sentinel. He was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Also a member of the Ottawa Eagles. His wife, children, and grandchildren were the light of his life. He also loved all of his pseudo children.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2 to 8 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a Rosary Service will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.