OTTAWA — Kenneth E. Lauf, 72, of Ottawa died Saturday Morning, January 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 29, 1947 in Monroe Township, Allen County, Ohio to the late Theodore and Florence (Kuhbander) Lauf.

Survivors include four brothers: Raymond Lauf of Ottawa, Robert (Elaine) Lauf of Napoleon, Melvin (Betty Jo) Lauf and Fred (Denise) Lauf both of Ottawa; a sister, Ruth Ann (Alvin) Unverferth of Ottawa and a sister-in-law, Carol Lauf of Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Jerold Lauf and Urban Lauf; a sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Robert Wueller; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Lauf.

Ken worked for NAPA Auto Parts in Defiance, then retired from Wal-Mart in Ottawa. After retirement, he worked for Huggins Auto Part in Ottawa. He graduated from Ottawa-Glandorf High School, then became a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, Ottawa Eagles, Ottawa American Legion and Ottawa Am Vets where he served as Treasurer.

Funeral mass will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, and Am Vets will follow outside of church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com