Kenneth Little

WAPAKONETA — Kenneth Wilbur Little, 90, died 7:45 p.m., Fri. Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 29, 1929, in West Liberty, OH, the son of Kenneth V. & Amy Viola (Yoder) Little, and they preceded him in death. On May 5, 1950, he married Ronelva Musser, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 children, Ken (Sandy) Little, Robert Little, Joseph (Donna) Little, Diane Sue Little Smith, all of Wapakoneta, 10 grandchildren, Andrew (Janine) Little, Bobbi (Del Kelly) Fridley, Ken Little, Jr. Amy (Tony) Cover, Dave (Amy) Little, Rebekah (AmyHarriff) Little,

Michael Little, Randal Little, Steven (Melissa) Little, Roni (Dustin) Morgan, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, He was preceded in death by a sister, Evonda Gross and 2 brothers, Paul Little and Charles Robert Little.

A lifelong farmer, Kenneth retired after 20 years from the Lima State Hospital. He was a 1947 graduate Spencerville High School. He was also a life member of the Auglaize County Farm Bureau. He Loved farming and spending time with his family. In the winter time he was always looking for someone to go cut wood with him. Up until two summers ago he regularly worked on the farm mowing and baling hay and doing his favorite job – shelling the families corn in his 2166 CaseIH Combine. He was an accomplished carpenter since his early days and built (or over seen the construction of) every building on the farm except the house which he did extensive remodeling to over the years.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wed. Sept. 16, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 EAST WAPAKONETA ST., Waynesfield, OH, with Pastor Jean Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Tues. and 1 hr. prior to the service on Wed. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Interim Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.