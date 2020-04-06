OTTOVILLE — Kenneth A. Miller, 90, of Ottoville died 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Meadows of Kalida. He was born December 14, 1929 in Ottoville to the late George L. and Gertrude E. (Fischer) Miller. On November 3, 1951 he married Dorothy A. Becker. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2017.

He is survived by a son: Lester (Lauretta) Miller of Auburn, IN; a daughter: Cecelia (Bill) Camp of Edmonds, WA; 3 grandchildren: Cheryl (Travis) Wilhelm, Matthew (Jenna) Miller and Nathan (Cristi) Camp; 10 grandchildren: Isaac, Heidi, Emily, Caleb and Lydia Wilhelm, Elaina, Calvin and Isabella Miller and Calla and Walter Camp; 3 sisters: Elizabeth A. "Betty" Knott, June M. Korte and Vivian (Bob) Schimmoeller and a very special "adopted" son: Fr. Stephen Ngari of Kenya.

Ken is preceded in death by a son: David D. Miller; a brother: Walter Miller; a sister: Ruth Ann Schuller; a sister-in-law: Jill Miller and 2 brothers-in-law: Donald Korte and Arthur Knott.

Ken was a retired co-owner of Miller Brother's Clay Works, Ottoville and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of the Fort Jennings American Legion and a social member of the Ottoville VFW. He was also a member of the Lima Elks Lodge and the Ottoville Lion's Club. He was a 15-year member of the Ottoville Volunteer Fire Department and helped start the Ottoville EMS. He also enjoyed many active years working with the Putnam County CIC Board bringing business and industry to Putnam County.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. There will be a public memorial mass at a later date.

The arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the Putnam County Homecare and Hospice 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road Suite #3, Ottawa, OH 45875 or the Ottoville Fire Department P.O. Box 358 Ottoville, OH 45876, a sympathy card, email or online condolence through our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.