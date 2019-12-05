LIMA — Kenneth E. Rex, 72 of Lima, passed away December 2, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. Ken was born January 1, 1947 in Lima, to Ralph and Frances (Blank) Rex, who preceded him in death. On December 16, 1971, he married Sue (Sanford) Rex, who survives him. Ken was a 1965 graduate of Perry High School and a member of the Sager Masonic Lodge #513 Free and Accepted Masons, LaFayette. He was a self proclaimed "handy man" who loved building and fixing things. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved animals. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his sons, Kristopher Rex and Steven Rex; daughter, Maria Gullett; grandchildren, Joshua and Jenna Gullett; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Madison and Savannah; sisters, Joanne (Ted) Stombaugh, Kay Bielstein and Lynda Ropiak; brother, Jon (Diana) Rex and his dog, Teddy. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.