TIFFIN — Kenneth D. Sarka, 79, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.

He was born on January 23, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Albert E. and Mary E. (Graessle) Sarka. On November 24, 1960, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Stinebuck.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Sarka of Tiffin; daughter, Ta-ah (Marty) Sarka Tyree and son, Todd (Deb Scheiber) Sarka both of Tiffin; brother, William (Elaine) Klausing of Stow; and five grandchildren, Kendalyn (Ryan Riggs) Sarka, Ava Sarka, Rachel (Brian) Frank, Eric (Karis) Tyree and Travis (Falicia Klepatz) Tyree, and six great grandchildren, Nicholas Frank, Bryce Moser, Kyra Tyree, Londyn Tyree, Kaden Tyree, and Tessa Tyree.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Arnold Klausing; and brother, Larry "Yogi" Sarka.

Kenny graduated in 1959 from Lima Senior High School and after taking a job at Seneca Sheet Metal, he moved to Tiffin. He was a fabricator, retiring after more than thirty years. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League and served on the Clinton Township Zoning Board. Kenny enjoyed fishing, camping at Walton Grove, fishing, mowing his "little Ponderosa" with his tractor, taking his wife shopping, reading and was a Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavalier's fan. Kenny was a true friend to many and had quite the sense of humor. His love and devotion for his wife, family and friends will never be forgotten.

His funeral service will be at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 with Pastor Patrick Bottoms officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County or to a charity of the donor's choice.

