Kenneth Siefker
OTTAWA — Kenneth Siefker, 81 of Ottawa, died 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. He was born September 5, 1939 in Glandorf to the late Lawrence and Dorthea (Inkrott) Siefker. On August 22, 1959 he married Charlotte Irena Glaze (Blake), she survives in Ottawa.

Kenneth is also survived by his children: Joseph (Bernadette) Siefker of Grafton, Mary (Steven) Fournier of Perrysburg, Robert (Mari) Siefker of Gilboa, Paul (Annette) Siefker of Leipsic, Lisa (Joe) Benroth of Ottawa; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren with three on the way; a brother: Pete (Pat) Siefker of Columbus Grove, a sister: Dorothy Wichman of Washington.

He is preceded in death by a daughter: Laura Ann Siefker; a great-granddaughter: Lela Jo Grey; brothers: Alvin, Amos, Norbert, Donald and John Siefker; and sisters: Alice Gable, Arlene Snyder, and Rosie Fortman.

Kenneth retired from Philips in 1994 and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and Philips Quarter Century Club. He was also a member of the Ottawa K of C and the Ottawa Eagles.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping within the social distancing guidelines a visitation will be Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a K of C Rosary at 7:00 p.m. and a scripture service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
