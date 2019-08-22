DELPHOS — Kenneth E. Stocklin, 93, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at VanCrest Healthcare Center.

He was born on January 14, 1926, in Delphos to Charles and Nellie (Martin) Stocklin. On October 6, 1944 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Jares. She survives in Delphos.

He is also survived by one son, Kenneth J Stocklin Jr. of Florida; two daughters, Dottie M. (Robert) Baldauf of Delphos, and Brenda L. (William) Bellmann of Elida; daughters-in-law, Ally Stocklin of Lima and Mary Jane (Doug) Mullenhour of Delphos; a sister, Mary Katherine Kleman of Shawnee; twenty three grandchildren, fifty eight great-grandchildren, and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by two sons, Curtis and Charles Stocklin; a daughter, Gloria Kroeger; a granddaughter, Amy Foust; and a great-granddaughter, Kailey Wright; twelve sisters, and four brothers.

Kenneth was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Delphos. He was a heavy equipment operator. His hobbies included fishing and boating, needlepoint and wood crafting.

A Funeral Service will be held at Harter and Schier Funeral Home on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Fred Rowe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made to VanCrest Activities Fund.

