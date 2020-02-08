TIFFIN — Kenneth Dean Trabert, 81, of Tiffin, was reunited with his heavenly Father on Friday, February 7, 2020 after a brief illness at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He now holds the gates of Heaven open just as he held the doors open on Earth.

Kenneth was born on January 27, 1939, in Bluffton, OH, to the late Charles Robert and Dorothy Arlene (Swick) Trabert. He married Shirley (Hatcher) in Lima on January 3, 1960.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Shirley of Tiffin, children, Sharlene (Don) Stowell of Cincinnati, Kenneth Trabert II of Henderson, NV, Kent (Sherry) Trabert of Wildersville, TN, Sheila Babcock of Tavares, FL, Serena (Peter) Costantini of Green Springs, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Kenneth worked as a Pipe Fitter and Welder for the Local Union 776 out of Lima. He was a member of Christ Church at Tiffin and was a United States Army Veteran.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Karla Bailey and Karen Moore.

Funeral services for Kenneth will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Christ Church at Tiffin with Curt Gallmeyer officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, from 4-7 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin and on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. There will be no burial held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.