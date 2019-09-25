LIMA — Kent T. Caudill, age 55, passed away September 24, 2019, at 12:25 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Kent was born July 30, 1964 in Ft. Riley, KS, to Harold Caudill and Carol F. (Baldridge) Ladd.

Kent was a 1982 graduate of Shawnee High School. He had attended The Ohio State University. Kent had worked at the westside Walmart store for 15 years until he couldn't work due to his illness.

Kent is survived by his mother, Carol F. Ladd of Lima, OH, his previous spouse, Michelle Caudill of Lima, OH, a close companion, Becky Baber of Lima, OH, 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren, 5 step-sisters and a step-brother. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Caudill.

There will be visitation held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.