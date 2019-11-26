LIMA — Kerry A. Gudakunst, age 62, passed away November 26, 2019, at 8:06 am, at his residence. Kerry was born November 16, 1957, in Lima, OH, to William E. and Shirley G. (Jenkins) Gudakunst who preceded him in death.

Kerry was a 1976 graduate of Elida High School. After high school he worked for Fruehauf and then Diamond Machine both in Delphos. Kerry was a member of the NRA and he was an avid NASCAR fan.

Kerry is survived by his siblings: Michael Gudakunst, David Gudakunst and Jill (Mike) Joseph all of Lima, OH, 2 nieces: Kendra Gudakunst of Cleveland, OH and Jessica (Shannon) Owsley of Cairo, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gudakunst.

There will be no services held at this time and burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date in Pike Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gomer Congregational Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.