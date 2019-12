ST. MARYS — Kerry Roode, 62, died at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. President William Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery, New Bremen.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.