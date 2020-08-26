LIMA — Kevin M. Daley 67, of Lima, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 4:05 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on November 21, 1952 in Lima to the late Gerald Patrick and Rita Jane {Bertling} Daley.

On June 20, 1987, he married Janis Kimmel, who survives him in Lima.

Kevin retired from Lima Memorial Health System after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and the Lima Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Notre Dame fan. If you were lucky enough to have known Kevin or to have been a friend, you know what a great guy he was. He loved his family with all his heart, especially his grandchildren Arick and Gunner and was the best Papa in the world. You will never find a bigger fan of the Notre Dame "Fighting Irish".

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Mike Engberg, daughter: Audrey Engberg (Toby) Adams, grandchildren: Arick and Gunner Engberg, sister: Sr. Kevin Patrice Daley, mother-in-law: Glenna Kimmel, and nephew: Brian Olsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Kathy (Don) Olsen, and father-in-law: Gene Kimmel.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church. Fr. David Ross will officiate. Burial to follow at Gethsemani.

The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Lima Memorial Hospital for helping Kevin make his journey with Parkinson's. Never have we seen such care and compassion given so freely. Thank you for helping us say good-bye.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Foundation, Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Program through the Lim Senior Citizen Center, or St. Rose Catholic Church.

