Kevin McGhee

LIMA — Kevin L. McGhee, age 62 of Lima, passed away at 7:32 am on September 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 29, 1958 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Carl and Doris (Falvey) McGhee. On May 15, 1982, he married Chrisa Lackey and she survives in Lima.

Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Lima Senior High School. Kevin started his working career with the Ahl Family auto dealerships, he then worked for Sears & Roebuck Company for many years and was currently employed by OmniSource. He was a member of the Eagles FOE 370, Elks Lodge #54 and the Lima Moose Lodge #199. He enjoyed playing softball in his younger days, golfing and bowling and loved being outdoors, kayaking and gardening. Kevin was an avid Ohio State and Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed watching and attending games when he could.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Chrissa, a son; Matt McGhee of Lima, two daughters; Nicole (Josh) Zimmerman of Georgetown, KY. and Morgan (Shane Ramsey) Zimmerman of Lima. Four grandchildren; Alexis, Nathan, Gracie and Riley and two great-grandchildren; Zoey and Layla, along with one sister; Stephanie Inglett of Augusta, GA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law; Sonny Zimmerman and a brother-in-law; Ray Inglett.

Friends and Family may visit at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N Cable Rd, Lima on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will take place at 7pm. Memorial Contributions may be made in Kevin's name to the Shawnee Alliance Church.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the McGhee family. Condolences and memories may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page.