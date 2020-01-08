BOCA RATON, Fla. — Kevin Messick passed from this earth on December 27, 2019, in Boca Raton, FL. Kevin was born on March 7, 1962, in Lima, Ohio to Gerald and Jacqueline Messick. He is survived by wife Becky and son Phillip. He is also survived by brothers Steven (Carol) and Brian; sisters Karen and Christine (Dave McIlrath); nephews Michael (Erica) and Jordan Embree. He graduated from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and worked at Chemical Abstracts and the South Florida Water Management District as a system administrator. Funeral arrangements were taken care of by Glick funeral home in Boca Raton, FL.