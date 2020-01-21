BRIMLEY, Mich. — Kevin Nuttle age 59, of Brimley, MI formerly of Lima died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Grand Rapids, MI. He was born Jan. 15, 1960 in Flint, MI to Ned Owen and Martha Louise Linn Nuttle who survive in Lima, OH.

Additional survivors include siblings: Cindie (Robert) Krites of Lima, Scott (Tori) Nuttle of Wapakoneta and Andrea (Ed) Flanagan of Westfield, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Kevin drove semi for over 30 years and loved being on the open road. He was a free spirit who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and was a diehard Michigan Wolverines fan. He loved his family and had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior. He loved unconditionally and forgave readily. He will be greatly missed.

Family services will be held at a later date in Arkansas.

Donations may be made to Shadow Cat Sanctuary c/o Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, 311 West Main Street, Cridersville, OH 45806. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com