LAFAYETTE — Kevin Eugene Plaugher, age 64, passed away peacefully at his residence October 1, 2019 at 4:18 am surrounded by his loving wife and son after being diagnosed in 2017 with ALS.

Kevin was born August 10, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to Orvin and Vera (Gross) Plaugher. His father Orvin preceded him in death on February 12, 2016. His mother Vera survives in Lima, Ohio. On October 24, 1981 he married the love of his life, Rebecca (Shafer) Plaugher who survives him in LaFayette.

Kevin was a 1974 graduate of Allen East High School. He started working in 1972 at what is now known as Heritage Co-op (formerly known as SOHIGRO, Terra, Land O' Lakes, and Farmers Commission). Kevin retired in 2017 after 45 years of service. In his spare time, Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and coon-hunting along with his son Nathan. He always took pleasure in going up north fishing with his brother Tim and his son. Kevin loved to fix and build things to his liking as well as helping others fix things. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his son Nathan (Blair) Plaugher, 6 siblings; Darlene (John) Meyer of Cridersville, OH, Gregory (Jacqueline) Plaugher of Lima, OH, Timothy Plaugher of Lima, OH, Les(Trish) Plaugher of Harrod, OH, Russel (Bethany) Plaugher of Waynesfield, OH and Angela (Patrick Mains) Plaugher of Lima, Ohio. He is also survived by 3 brothers-in-law; Paul Jeff (Samantha) Shafer of Marietta, OH, Phillip (Cathy) Shafer Christopher (Lucinda) Shafer of LaFayette, OH, and John Burkhart of Pandora, OH along with a sister-in-law Melissa Jennison of Lima, OH and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Julie (Shafer) Burkhart and a nephew Terry Shafer.

A funeral service will be held on October 7th, 2019 at 11:00am at the Zion Lutheran Church in LaFayette, Ohio. Officiating will be Pastor Ronald Diener. Graveside services will follow in Fisher Cemetery in LaFayette.

Viewing will be Sunday October 6, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERIVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to go towards The Central-Southern Chapter for ALS.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com